Scoochie and Cooke’s Upcoming Summer League Play

By: Katie Obear – Staff Writer

Two Dayton alumni will play in the NBA this week.

Former guards Scoochie Smith and Charles Cooke will have the opportunity to impress their coaches and owners to potentially stay for the long-haul.

On June 23, Smith and Cooke signed with the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves respectively.

Prior to the NBA draft, Smith worked out with various teams but ultimately was not selected at that time.

Smith started training with the Celtics this week at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Boston played the Philadelphia 76ers Monday but Smith did not play (coach’s decision).

It is not certain if Cooke will see floor time July 8 when the Timberwolves play the Toronto Raptors at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Either way, here’s how to keep up and watch last year’s backcourt in the next coming days:

July 5: Celtics vs. Spurs, 7 p.m. NBA TV

July 6: Celtics vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. NBA TV

July 8: Timberwolves vs. Raptors, 6:30 p.m. NBA TV

July 9: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

July 11: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Another former player, Vee Sandford, who graduated from UD in 2014 will be playing in a basketball league in France.

He started his career on professional teams in 2014, playing with Columbia and Germany.

The last Dayton player to be drafted was Negele Knight who played for the Flyers back in 1990. He played for various NBA teams including the Phoneix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and the Portland Trailblazers, before retiring in 1999.

