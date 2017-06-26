Scoochie and Cooke Sign as Free Agents

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Former Dayton Flyers Scoochie Smith and Charles Cooke did not have the fortune of hearing their names called in the NBA Draft Thursday night.

Nevertheless, both guards were signed by NBA teams and will be able to prove their competence in the summer leagues.

Cooke signed as a free agent with the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves after the draft, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Scoochie Smith told Cox Media Group Friday that he had signed with the Boston Celtics.

The Timberwolves are arguably the winners of Thursday’s draft simply by trading away Kris Dunn, injured Zach Lavine and the seventh pick, Lauri Markkanen, for Jimmy Butler.

The Celtics, who held the best record in the Eastern Conference last year, are making strides, through the draft and potentially free agency, to catch up to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prior to the draft, Cooke worked out for the Pelicans, Jazz, Trail Blazers, Timberwolves and a few others.

Smith had worked out with the Knicks, Raptors, Rockets and Mavericks.

Nineteen Dayton basketball players have played in the NBA, beginning in 1958 with the Cincinnati Royals’ Bucky Bockhorn.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub