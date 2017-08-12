Sam Miller Suspended For The Semester, Will Not Play 17-18 Season

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Men’s basketball forward Sam Miller will not play for the Flyers in 2017-18.

The University of Dayton has issued this statement following Miller’s announcement (shown later below) regarding the events on July 30.

“I’m proud of Sam for accepting responsibility for his actions and the consequences for them in such a public manner,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said.

“Our program has high expectations regarding the behavior, character, and moral integrity of the individuals that comprise our team. Sam’s actions fell very short of those expectations. It is my hope that he has taken the first steps in learning and maturing from this incident.”

Grant added, “Right now, we think it’s best for Sam to focus on his personal well-being and address his future. He has to meet certain conditions set by the University to return to school as a student, and if he pursues that, we will discuss his future with the basketball program at the appropriate time.”

The University will have no further comment at this time.

Miller has played in 53 games with eight starts in two seasons with the Flyers. He averaged 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in those two seasons.

Here is his issued statement:

I am incredibly sorry for the incidents that happened Saturday night two weeks ago. I accept full responsibility for the negative way my actions reflect on the University of Dayton, the Men’s Basketball program, and myself.

The University has suspended me for one semester, a decision I have accepted without appeal. In addition, my scholarship has been revoked by the athletic department and therefore I will not be a part of the Men’s Basketball program at the University of Dayton this fall. It will definitely be a challenge being away from my teammates and the university that I love, but I understand this is a necessary consequence of my actions. I have sought counseling to better understand myself and what led to my mistakes, and I will emerge from this a better person. Lastly, I would like to thank my family, teammates, and close friends who have been so supportive of me during this difficult time in my life.

