MSOC: Red Card Ousts Flyers On Senior Night

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

What began as a beautiful night at Baujan Field, where the 11 seniors of Dayton men’s soccer were honored before the game, ended on a dismal note as the Flyers dropped a 3-2 match to Massachusetts. The Minutemen converted a penalty kick with just under eight minutes to go in the second half after sophomore defender David Lianes was issued a red card for an in-the-box tackle.

“They said that he dragged him down,” head coach Dennis Currier said with uncertainty of Lianes’ decisive challenge. “It’s just tough to tell from over here.”

With the victory, UMass further extends its lead atop the Atlantic 10 standings, improving to 5-0-1 while the Flyers fall to 4-2-0 in conference.

Currier, despite the loss, was pleased with the overall tone of the game given Massachusett’s credentials.

“It’s a great college soccer game. UMass is a very strong team, they are very committed to what they do,” he said. “We knew it was going to be tough, we knew it was probably going to come down to late in the game, and unfortunately it was a tough play down here.”

Massachusetts outshot the Flyers 17-15, but nine of their shots hit the target while only four of Dayton’s did.

The Flyers got on the board first, though, in the eighth minute when Rok Taneski converted a penalty kick. The Minutemen answered in the 26th to tie the game and then took the lead shortly after halftime.



Taneski continued his offensive leadership in the 64th with a beautifully lobbed shot from 22 yards out, flying from the left corner of the box to the right post.

“My fullback, Lianes, created some space for me and I decided to take the opportunity,” Taneski said.

The effort was for naught, though, when Lianes’ penalty allowed UMass to take the lead for good in the final minutes.

While the result was not as favorable as the Flyers had hoped, it was a memorable capstone for the seniors’ careers.

“They did their job, definitely,” said Taneski.

Dayton does play at Baujan once more in the regular season, on Wednesday, Nov. 1 against George Mason. Additionally, Baujan will host the semifinals and championship of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Nov. 10 and 12.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Miller/Sports Editor