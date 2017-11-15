Men’s Basketball Update: Flyers To Play Three In Charleston

By: Michael Crouchley – Staff Writer

Coming off a big opening night win last Friday, Dayton’s men’s basketball team is traveling to Charleston, South Carolina to compete in the Gildan Charleston Classic beginning Thursday. The Flyers have six days of rest going into the first game of the tournament, in which they will play three games in four days.

“Three games in four days that’s a lot, it’s just like AAU all over again,” commented sophomore guard Trey Landers. “Taking care of our bodies and getting into the training room is going to be important.”

The Flyers’ first opponent, the Hofstra Pride, began started their season with two wins.

Dayton head coach Anthony Grant, however is more focused on improving his own team going into the game.

“We’re getting familiar with their personnel. Right now it’s more emphasis on what we need to do, take care of ourselves, and then as the week progresses we’ll get ready for Hofstra.”

Redshirt junior forward Josh Cunningham will hope to carry his form from Friday night’s win into the games at the end of this week. His 22 points against Ball State, including the game winner at the buzzer, earned him the Atlantic-10 Conference Co-Player of The Week Award.

“It means a lot, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates and my coaching staff,” Cunningham said about the honor. “They push to be who I am and continue to grow.”

The Charleston Classic features an eight-team field, which, so far, holds a combined 10-0 record. Other notable contenders in the bracket are Auburn, whom Dayton hosts later in the month, and Indiana State, who defeated Archie Miller’s Indiana team in their season opener.

Should the Flyers defeat Hofstra, they would take on the winner of Clemson and Ohio.

The Flyers take on the Pride at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The matchup will air on ESPNU–channel 303-1 on Flyer Cable.

Photo Courtesy of Griffin Quinn/Staff Photographer