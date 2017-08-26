Join Red Scare at Baujan Field for Kickoff Weekend

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

As the frenzy of move-in and syllabus week draws to a close, come out to Baujan Field this weekend to kick it back with Red Scare and Dayton soccer.

UD’s student section is planning a slate of promotions to jumpstart the fall sports season.

The men’s team takes on East Tennessee State tonight at 6 p.m. in their season opener. Red Scare will be giving out T-shirts to students and the first 500 fans will receive thunder sticks.

On Sunday, the women’s team opens their home season against Saint Francis. The Flyers are 0-2 after a tough road trip to start the season in North Carolina. They fell to East Carolina 3-2 in overtime in their season opener and then dropped the following game 2-0 to UNC Wilmington.

It will be a Red Out when the women kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday. There’s incentive for you, too. Students who wear red will receive free pizza courtesy of Red Scare.

“This weekend is a great opportunity for all students, especially the first-year students, to see the Flyer soccer teams open up their seasons,” said Chris Lareau, the president of Red Scare. “Red Scare is bringing a true ‘Supporter Section Feel’ to the soccer games, with smoke, flags, drums and songs. Another benefit for first-year students is the First-Year Boarding Pass Challenge: where if they attend one football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and volleyball game, they will receive an exclusive t-shirt.”

If you like what you see this weekend, come out to Frericks Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for Dayton volleyball’s home opener. Snag some free pom-poms at the door and join Red Scare for face painting, games and a “meet-and-greet” with the executive board.

Flyer volleyball is coming off a perfect season at home and looks to win the Atlantic 10 and return to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year.

Follow along on social media @Red_Scare and @FlyerNewsSports. We’ll have coverage all throughout the season of everything Dayton Flyers.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub