Haupt, Kiehl Named to Senior CLASS Top 30

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

UD soccer stars James Haupt and Alexis Kiehl were named to the top 30 finalists for the Senior CLASS award, which recognizes collegiate soccer players for their contributions on and off the field.

Dayton is one of five schools nationwide to have both a men’s and women’s soccer player named to the list. Army, Siena, South Carolina and Stanford are the others.

“An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®,” read the official press release, “the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.”

The statement also spelled out the quantifiable success the nominated athletes have demonstrated.

Each of the 60 candidates has displayed a strong work ethic in the classroom and on the pitch with 30 having grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher and 12 being returning All-Americans, according to the release.

Outside of academics and athletics, all candidates also have been consistently involved in community service on their campus or in their communities, according to the release.

Haupt, a forward and midfielder, has scored 17 goals over his 67 career games with the Flyers. In 2015, he earned the Presidential Scholar Athlete Award, which is the highest academic honor bestowed upon a UD student-athlete. He has also been named to First Team All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, All-Ohio and All-Midwest Region teams in his career.

“James [Haupt] has had a tremendous career at Dayton and was critical to our 2015 Atlantic 10 Championship,” said head coach Dennis Currier in a press release. “He epitomizes what a Dayton Flyer is all about—excellence in the classroom, on the soccer field, and outreach to the community. He has helped elevate our program to new heights.”

Kiehl, a forward, has been the offensive catalyst for Dayton’s women’s team for the past two seasons. She led the team with 21 goals last season and is tied for the team lead with four this year. In last season’s Atlantic 10 Tournament, which the Flyers won, Kiehl broke the tournament record for goals scored (5) and points (12). She was named First Team All-Ohio, Academic All-Ohio and First Team All-Atlantic 10 in 2016.

“Her level of investment is the root of her level of success, and the experiences she has had as a student-athlete at UD are going to prepare her very well to succeed in life,” head coach Eric Golz said in a press release. “In being recognized as a national candidate for the award, it is a testament to her individual success as well as the overall success of our program. We are extremely proud of her, and proud that she is a great ambassador for our program, department, and University.”

The award winners will be announced in December during the 2017 College Cup.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub