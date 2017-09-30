Fried Chicken Friday Kicks Off Flyer Sports Weekend

By: Michael Crouchley – Staff Writer

The Dayton Flyers sports teams are heading into an action filled weekend. Here’s the scoop on the upcoming games for volleyball, football, and women’s soccer.

Coming fresh off of a sweep against Saint Louis University in their Atlantic 10 season opener, Dayton’s volleyball team (9-6) is matching up against Duquesne (7-9) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Flyers and Duquesne are both undefeated in A-10 conference play with Duquesne coming off of two consecutive wins. The Red Scare will be giving out Lee’s fried chicken to students at the game so don’t miss out!

Volleyball will be right back at it Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. against LaSalle.

Flyer football (1-3) will be looking to bounce back after losing two close games to Duquesne and Morehead State.

Head coach Rick Chamberlin commented on the early season struggles they have faced. “We’ve had a rough start here but the team’s motivation and intensity hasn’t changed,” he said.

The Flyers take on fellow Pioneer Football League heavyweights, the San Diego Toreros (2-2) Saturday at noon at Welcome Stadium. The two teams have combined in the past for 20 of the 25 league championships in the PFL, and the games between these two are often close.

“We don’t really have a rivalry”, said fifth year wide receiver Jack Euritt, “but we always like to amp it up. When we go there or they come here it’s always a good game.” The 2007 Dayton Flyers Football team, who won the 2007 NCAA Division I-AA Mid-major national championship, will also be honored at the game.

Last but not least, Dayton’s Women’s Soccer Team (6-5-1) will take on Davidson (2-10) on Baujan Field Sunday at 1 p.m. The Flyers saw their four-game unbeaten streak halted Thursday night as they lost, 4-0, to La Salle. The Flyers have a good chance of regaining their momentum on Sunday against the struggling Wildcats. The Flyers have been unstoppable at home winning all four of their home games this year without giving up a single goal. Sunday will be Military Appreciation Day, and the first 100 fans at the game will receive a free t-shirt!

Make sure to work Flyer sports into your weekend as the action heats up!

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub