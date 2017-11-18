Football Update: Flyer Football Plays Finale at Valparaiso

By: Kenny Kirchner – Staff Writer

Dayton football is aiming for their 40th winning season in 41 years Saturday in their close out game against Valparaiso in Indiana.

Both the Flyers and Crusaders are coming off big wins. Two weeks ago, on Senior Day, the Flyers beat Marist 36-17. Senior quarterback Alex Jeske threw for 300 yards on 16-of-27 passing and had both a passing and rushing touchdown.

“We have some good momentum going into this game,” said junior safety David Leisring.

The Crusaders won their last game 36-28 against rival Butler. Valparaiso’s quarterback, Jimmy Seewald, threw for 285 yards on 18-of-28 passing and three touchdowns.

Valparaiso enters this matchup at 5-5 as well, and a winning season for the Crusaders would be their first since 2003. Meanwhile, the game will be more or less a salvage effort for the Flyers, whose season was underwhelming compared to recent years.

“We want to have that winning season. The way we’ve come back from being 1-4 to being 5-5 now, being able to finish 6-5 would be awesome,” said tight end Adam Trautman. “Offensively, we just have to execute.”

The Flyers have not played since the Marist game on Nov. 4, with their bye week coming last week.

“It was a very good thing for us because we had a couple players banged up,” Chamberlin said of the late-season off-week. “And I don’t think they would have been able to play if we played the next Saturday.”

This will be the seniors’ last game in a Dayton football uniform.

“It’s going to be an emotional time,” Chamberlin said. “But I’m sure it’s going to be a very intense time for them because they want to go out winners.”

Photo Courtesy of Griffin Quinn