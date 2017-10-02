Flyers Open Up A-10 Play With Three Straight Victories

By: Caroline Flahive – Staff Writer

After a 3-1 victory over Saint Louis to begin Atlantic 10 play, Dayton volleyball continued conference play at home this weekend with matches against Duquesne (7-11) and LaSalle (9-10).

The Flyers (11-6) handled Duquesne, 3-1, (25-19, 16-25, 21-25), on Friday night at the Frericks Center. Senior Amber Erhahon led the Flyers with 14 kills, while senior setter Jane Emmenecker finished the night with a .556 hitting percentage and 38 assists.

“We’ve had three straight wins but our team still needs a lot of growth.” Erhahon said. “We have the same players on the floor but we still need that court chemistry because the level of play in the A-10 is growing.”

The Flyers finished the weekend on Sunday with a 3-0 victory against LaSalle (25-17, 25-22, 25-14). Senior Jessica Sloan led the way with 11 kills and seven digs for the Flyers, who improved to 3-0 to begin conference play. Junior Lauren Bruns also had 11 kills for the Flyers, while junior Kendyll Brown had three blocks and eight kills.

“What I do want from the team is to get better each day and get better each week and hopefully we will have the conference title and the conference championship,” Erhahon said.

Despite winning three-straight A-10 games, the Flyers believe they have a lot more room to grow into a championship team.

“Oh yeah, I don’t think we’re anywhere close,” said Horsmon, when asked whether the team is playing their best volleyball now. “I think we’re still making far too many errors and were not communicating the way we need to, we’re still giving up runs that we shouldn’t be if we are going to be a championship team.”

Last week’s victory against Saint Louis marks Horsmon’s 400-career victory. Horsmon, who is in his fourth consecutive season as head coach for the Flyers but ninth overall, has a 402-227-career record in his 19 seasons coaching, including a 226-63 record at Dayton.

“Honestly, it’s a reminder of how many great people I’ve been around,” Horsmon said. “For me it’s a great time to reflect on a lot of other people and how they contributed to our success and how they impacted me.”

The Flyers go on a three-game road trip as they continue A-10 play against Fordham on Oct. 6 and Rhode Island on Oct. 7, before taking on non-conference opponent and in-state rival Xavier in Cincinnati on Oct. 10.

Photos Courtesy of Vignesh Krishnaraja