Flyers Break Out With Six Goals to End Skid

By: Brendan Zdunek – Staff Writer

A losing streak can be disheartening for a team–especially, in the case of Dayton’s men’s soccer team, when the team hasn’t scored a goal in three straight games. Leaving their recent blankings behind, the Flyers made a statement win Wednesday night as they dominated the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies 6-2 at Baujan Field.

“The strength of our team is we’ve got a lot of different guys that can score and we’ve been talking to the team to get multiple scorers,” said head coach Dennis Currier. “Tonight, we did that and it’s hard to defend us when everybody is putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Four different Flyers scored and five different players assisted on UD’s six goals.

With a potent offense, the Flyers were aggressive right out of the gate. Within the first ten minutes of the game, they had 4 shots on goal, one off the post, and a 1-0 lead courtesy of a 5th minute goal from senior midfielder Alvaro Navarro.

However, the Golden Grizzlies responded by netting two goals of their own within nearly 3 minutes of each other, making it 2-1.

Not long after, midfielder Nick Hagenkord of Dayton tied it up at 2 on a goal off a rebound.

In the second half, the Flyers once again came out on a mission to take as many shots as possible and this time, and they didn’t let up. In the 61st minute, forward Thor Helgason, the men’s top scorer, kicked one in to give Flyers the lead again at 3-2.

Only about 2 minutes later, Oakland committed a penalty, which forward/midfielder James Haupt cashed in on a penalty kick. A little bit later, the Flyers would get a steal and, on the breakaway, Haupt was able to net again for his second score of the night.

Lastly, nearing full time, Navarro too found the net for a second time to advance the Flyers’ lead to the final score, 6-2.

“Overall, I thought it was a good performance. I was happy with our team,” Haupt said after the game. “Hopefully, we can build on the momentum going into conference [play].”

Currier thought that the team responded very well to the cold streak.

“You obviously get frustrated when you don’t score in three games and tonight, we responded really well,” he said. “We had one of the highest productions that we’ve had in a home game in a long time.”

At 3-4-2, the men’s team travels to West Virginia on Saturday.

“West Virginia is going to be one of the toughest opponents we play,” Haupt said. “We’re excited for the challenge because they’ve beaten some very good teams.”

It will be a true test for the Flyers with conference play right around the corner. The Mountaineers are 5-1-2 on the season.

UD begins A-10 play Sept. 30, at Davidson.

Photo by Andrew Wong/Staff Photographer