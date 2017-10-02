Flyer Football Unable To Match San Diego

By: Griffin Quinn – Staff Writer

Dayton was defeated by the University of San Diego Toreros 23-7 on Saturday, adding to the Flyers’ losing skid and pushing the team’s record down to 1-4. The mistake-ridden contest was not the best display of the Flyers’ abilities as there were very few signs of hope for the home team.

The sole Flyer touchdown was the result of a terrific one-handed catch by starting tight end, Adam Trautman late in second quarter. The sophomore went on to lead the Flyers in receiving with 5 catches for 73 yards. Meanwhile, Flyer starting quarterback Kyle Kaparos completed 12 of 31 passes for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Anthony Lawrence, the starting quarterback for San Diego, gave the Flyer defense plenty of trouble as he completed 19 of 30 passes for 273 yards, a pair of touchdowns and rushing for a two-yard score on the opening drive of the game.

In other ✈️ news…Handle With Care: The Fragility Of The Small Market Ballclub

Read more Flyer Sports news

In other ✈️ news…Summer Training Translates To Early Success For Cross Country Teams

The Flyer defense was unable to avoid costly pass interference penalties, which repeatedly gave the San Diego offense opportunities to extend drives and put points on the board.

Although UD’s defense showed signs of life by recovering a fumble on their own 2-yard-line, to put an end to a San Diego drive midway through the third quarter. Unfortunately, just a few plays following the turnover, Kaparos found himself under pressure in the Flyers’ endzone. The sophomore quarterback tried throwing the ball away, but it resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and, because the penalty occurred in his own end zone, was ruled a safety.

This penalty added two points to the visiting team’s score, but more importantly, another error to the team’s burden.

In regards to the large amount of mishaps in Saturday’s game, Dayton head coach Rick Chamberlin said, “It was the mistakes that we made, not executing and penalties, that killed us.”

Looking for ways to prevent mistakes like those that occurred in Saturday’s game from happening in the future, Chamberlin said, “We have to relax, be more poised, become more confident and just be mentally tough.”

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

Next week, the Flyers travel to Des Moines, Iowa to play Drake. Drake (3-2) defeated Butler 27-16 on Saturday and aims to add another conference win to the books while the Flyers are still looking for their first.

The next time the Flyers take the field at Welcome Stadium will be Oct. 14 against Campbell.

Photos Courtesy Griffin Quinn