Flyer Football Hosts Home Opener Saturday

By: Kenny Kirchner – Staff Writer

Saturday marks a big day at Welcome Stadium. Dayton Football is hosting their first home game this season against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at 1 p.m.

The Flyers lost last weekend’s season opener at Robert Morris 13-10 on a last minute drive. The team sees the defeat as a learning experience.

Nick Surges, senior defensive end and team captain, said, “Every game like that, as a football team, you become a little bit more battle-tested.”

Head coach, Rick Chamberlin, sounded impressed with the defense’s performance.

“Our defense rose to the occasion on several times when their back was against the wall,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday. “That showed me some pretty good grit and determination.”

Senior linebacker Andrew McCormick played an important role in his first start with a team-high 11 tackles and one sack.

Sophomore quarterback Kyle Kaparos threw 112 yards and had one touchdown in his first start as quarterback since high school. “After getting a couple hits out of the way, I started to get into the rhythm and stay loose out there,” said Kaparos.

Chamberlin had positive thoughts on Kaparos’ gameplay. He said, “The quality I saw out of Kyle was his poise on the road, starting his first game against a very dominating defense.”

Chamberlin is entering his 10th season as head coach of the Flyers with a 74-28 record.

Despite last week’s loss, the Flyers have won the past 13 games at home and have not been shutout since 1976, the longest active streak in all of college football and an all-time record for the FCS division.

When asked about the home opener, Surges said, “It means everything. We’re excited to get back in front of our home crowd. Hopefully we can put on a show for them Saturday.”

Southeast Missouri State is coming off a 38-16 loss against the University of Kansas.

Try getting to Welcome Stadium early because the first 300 fans receive free tickets to a University-sponsored tailgate and Dayton koozies will be handed out.

If you join the ranks of the Red Scare, wear your favorite jersey and be on the lookout for free Lee’s chicken.

Photo courtesy of Christian Cubacub/Multimedia Editor