Flyer Fan Fest and Football Headline Saturday

By: Kenny Kirchner – Staff Writer

Welcome Stadium will play host to two events under the Saturday sun. Both UD’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced at the Flyer Fan Fest, which will be followed by Flyer Football hosting Campbell.

Dayton Athletics is hosting Flyer Fan Fest at 10:30 a.m. in Parking Lot D, which is Northwest of Welcome Stadium. At the event, both the basketball teams will be introduced around 11:30 a.m. Fan Fest is taking place of the annual Red and Blue scrimmage game due to the ongoing renovations at UD Arena.

Anthony Grant, head coach of the men’s basketball team, said, “It’s an opportunity for fans that want to come out and get a chance to meet the guys to know the 17-18 team.” He continued, “Hope everybody comes out and has a great Saturday.”

Not only will you be able to get an autograph from your favorite UD ball player, but six food options are available for those in attendance.

In other ✈️ news…Flyer News Sports Staff Makes MLB Playoff Predictions

Read more Flyer Sports news

A total of five food trucks will be at Fan Fest including: C’est Cheese, Greek Street, El Meson, Stuffed at Zays and Ghostlight Coffee. Lee’s Chicken will also be in a booth nearby. Fan Fest is a great way to support Dayton Athletics and local Dayton businesses.

At 1 p.m., Dayton football is going head to head with the Campbell Camels. It will be this season’s fourth home game at Welcome Stadium. Campbell is first place in the Pioneer Football League with a record of 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the PFL. Dayton stands with a record of 2-4 and 1-2 in the PFL.

The Flyers are coming off a big win after beating last week’s first place team, Drake University, 20-10 on the road. On last week’s win, defensive end Nate Marrota said, “It gave us a lot of momentum, especially during the midst of our conference season.”

Saturday’s game will be two-year starting quarterback Alex Jeske’s second start of the season after fracturing his foot in training camp. Jeske threw 197 yards against Drake. Head coach Rick Chamberlin said, “Alex surprised me a little bit how sharp he was.” Chamberlin said, “It was a very good start for Alex.”

As of now, Campbell is undefeated and leads in nine categories in the PFL. The Camels are actually leaving the PFL for the FCS scholarshipped Big South Conference next season. In hopes of another upset win, Sean Smith, UD punter, said, “To beat them, we just have to execute very well.”

Chamberlin said, “We’re going to have to be on top of our game to have a chance here on Saturday.” Chamberlin’s 56th win last week made him the winningest coach in PFL history after ten seasons as head coach, surpassing his predecessor Mike Kelly.

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pink pom poms will be handed out to the first 500 fans and a silent auction is scheduled to benefit Pink Ribbon Girls.

Photo by Griffin Quinn/Staff Photographer