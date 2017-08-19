First-Year Flyers Don’t Know Archie Miller

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

The largest and most diverse class in the University of Dayton’s history moved in to campus Friday, but anyone who thought the notoriety of the Flyer men’s basketball team bolstered enrollment would be disappointed by the newest students’ lack of knowledge of Archie Miller, the coach largely responsible for the team’s national prominence.

“I know that you guys have done well in the NCAA Tournament,” said Joseph Boggess, a newly moved-in Flyer from Cincinnati, before surmising that Archie Miller was the name of UD’s current coach. Upon learning of Miller’s departure, Boggess revealed he did not know the name of Anthony Grant, UD’s coach since the first week of April.

Katie Schulz, a first-year from Detroit, knew the name Archie Miller rang a bell, but couldn’t pinpoint why.

“No, sorry, we’re brand new students,” Schulz said, unable to receive phone-a-friend help from her classmate standing aside her. “I always go to my brother for stuff like this, and I’m sure he would know. Yes, the name sounds familiar, but I don’t know.”

However, Schulz did know of Grant’s resume.

“I know we have a new coach,” she said. “He coached in the NBA.”

Of 33 fresh first-years surveyed, just seven could identify that Archie Miller was indeed the name of a Dayton basketball coach from recent history. And just three could name Grant as the Flyers’ current head.

Many students, when asked, knew they had heard of the name Archie Miller, but just the seven could pair him with his job.

The incoming class consists of over 2,250 students from 41 states and 16 countries–an impressive breadth that may account for their limited UD sports knowledge.

“That’s good, that means that kids aren’t coming here just for the basketball team,” said Andrew Kramer, a senior exercise physiology major, who grew up a Dayton Flyer fan. “I think that over the course of our UD career, Dayton basketball has turned into more of a nation brand. So the fact that just seven out of 30-some could name Archie surprises me because I perceived Dayton to be much more prevalent.”

Kramer indicated that the transition out of the Archie Miller era may be eased if nostalgia for Miller is phased out among students.

“Our class is the last class to know the CPC as the CPC, right?” He said, citing Fitz Hall’s former name. “People, as the years turn over, are going to forget about Archie, that he was here. And they’re going to remember Anthony Grant, hopefully.”

But not all UD upperclassmen were as optimistically forgiving of the first-years.

“We should start kicking kids out for this,” said Peter Tierney whose chasmic, flabbergasted voice would have broken the hearts of his fellow senior civil engineering majors. “This is an outrage!” Tierney, as it were, was exaggerating for effect, but was indeed shocked by the survey’s numbers.

Despite their athletic ignorance, the first-years exhibited hopeful enthusiasm for joining the Red Scare ranks this season.

“I want them to go far in the NCAA Tournament, that would be fun,” said Matthew Bugada, from Montgomery, Ohio. “I just look forward to [UD Arena] going nuts.”