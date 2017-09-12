Erhahon, Sandler, Leisring Honored by Conferences

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

Three stand-out Flyers earned Player of the Week honors from their respective conferences today as the week of September 4-10 ended.

Amber Erhahon, senior middle blocker for the Dayton volleyball team, was chosen as the Atlantic 10’s best performer last week after leading the Flyers to three wins in four games. She hit at a .538 percentage with 3.71 kills per set over that time.

On Saturday, Erhahon twice set a UD record for hitting percentage in a single game. In the morning, she hit .824 in the Flyers’ victory over Cincinnati. Later that night, Dayton swept Seton Hall and Erhahon hit .867. Hitting percentage is calculated as the quantity of kills minus errors, divided by total attacks.

She was named MVP of the Redbird Classic, which was held at Illinois State. The Flyers went 2-1 in their three games played there and are now 6-4.

Dayton football came home strong in their first home game of the season at Welcome Stadium. The Flyers defeated Southeast Missouri 25-23 on a final stand at the goal line.

Freshman kicker Patrick Sandler knocked four of five field goal attempts through the uprights, connecting from 32, 25, 25 and 38 yards. He was named the Pioneer Football League’s Special Teams Player of the Week.



His four field goals tied a UD record for field goals made in a game.

Junior safety David Leisring earned Defensive Player of the Week honors from the PFL after recording a career-high 13 tackles and intercepting a pass in Dayton’s win Saturday. Leisring’s interception was his second in as many games this year.

Dayton volleyball returns home to face Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis on Tuesday evening, and the football team remains home this Saturday to take on Duquesne.

Photos Courtesy of Griffin Quinn/Staff Writer and Christian Cubacub