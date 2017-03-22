D’Errico brings experience to Flyer coaching staff

Share this Follow

By: Meaghan McNichol – Staff Writer

The University of Dayton women’s volleyball team recently announced its newest addition for the 2017 season: Assistant Coach Alyssa D’Errico.

D’Errico is an accomplished player and coach. After becoming a four-time NCAA National Champion at Penn State, she played three seasons as a libero overseas in Spain, Croatia and France.

“We really like her composure and have been impressed with her on the recruiting trail. I am excited to see how she attacks that aspect as a Dayton Flyer. Finally, we just believed Alyssa would be a great fit for our student-athletes and our staff,” head coach Tim Horsmon said. “We have a great culture here, and I think she will contribute in a positive way. Alyssa is a great person, and we are looking forward to adding her to our family.”

In 2012, D’Errico went on to volunteer as an assistant at Georgetown University. She furthered her coaching experience running US Elite Volleyball Camps. She was also appointed director of Camper Development in 2012 for Tri State Elite Volleyball camps where she also worked as a head clinician for their recruiting showcase.

In 2014, her career continued when she worked as both an assistant coach and a head coach with Virginia Juniors as well as serving as an assistant coach for the Thomas Edison Eagles in Alexandria, Virginia.

In 2015, D’Errico moved her expertise to Kentucky, where she worked as an assistant coach for the Louisville Cardinals until she accepted a position with the Flyers in 2017.

D’Errico grew up in a coaching family, with a mother and father who coached both at the high school and club level, so she has been exposed to the coaching atmosphere for as long as she can remember.

“I always knew I wanted to be a coach. I started helping out with camps and clinics with my mom when I was probably 16 and continued through college,” D’Errico said, “I’ve always been somewhat seeing myself in a coaching role.”

There were three elements that attracted D’Errico to UD: support, opportunities and recruiting.

First, she was impressed by the administration’s support of the volleyball program.

She also liked the opportunities of mentorship and growth that would be presented working under Coach Horsmon.

“I think that Tim has done an incredible job with the program from the first time he was here and now the second time he has just achieved unreal standards for what expectation is now,” D’Errico said.

Lastly, D’Errico needed to work somewhere she believed in the product that she is going to recruit. From the first step she set on Dayton’s campus, she knew it was a place she could sell to recruits.

“I fell in love with those three things and I think there’s a huge opportunity to do great things and get better there within what the high standards already are,” D’Errico said.

D’Errico’s decision to work with the Dayton Flyers was purely because of the opportunity that she saw at the University. She didn’t know anyone in the area. Although it was out of her comfort zone, she knew it was an opportunity she could not ignore.

“It was the attraction of the school, the coaching staff and the volleyball program overall and the way that the administration shows that they really care about the volleyball program,” D’Errico said.

While UD’s volleyball program has achieved immense success over the last few years, D’Errico sees room for growth and is excited to assist in the process.

“Part of being an elite level athlete is never being satisfied with the way a season ended. A hope and goal of mine with any program I join is just to be able to relate to the players through my playing experience and be there as a resource for them to use and hopefully take advantage of to help be better than what we were,” D’Errico said.

D’Errico plans to contribute to the Flyers’ already impressive success this coming fall.

“I am anxious and excited to get started working toward the big goals Dayton volleyball strives to reach year in and year out,” D’Errico said. “I am beyond thrilled to take the next step in my coaching career with Tim, Evan, Taylor and the entire Dayton volleyball program.”

Photo courtesy of Dayton Athletics