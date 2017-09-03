Cyclones Brings Storm, Sweeps Dayton Volleyball At Invitational
By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor
Dayton Volleyball falls victim to No. 25 Iowa State, 3-0 (18-25, 23-25, 22-25), at their home invitational Friday evening at Frericks Center.
Read more Flyer Sports news
The Flyers are now 3-2 on the season after an intense filled match. Iowa State remains undefeated and has yet to lose a set all season
Iowa State’s defense earned them the win against a relentless attack by Dayton. Although the Flyers were +24 on total attacks, their team attack percentage was only .038. The Cyclones would also outblock Dayton 11-4.
Iowa State and Dayton have not played each other often, but when they do the Cyclones tend to dominate.
The Cyclones defeated Dayton in 2015, their last head-to-head matchup, 3-1 after the Flyers took the first set. Before then, Dayton didn’t win a set against Iowa State since 1996.
In other ✈️ news…UDVB Tames Bobcats In Home Opener
The Flyers will continue look to bounce back against Pitt, Sunday at 1.pm.
Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub