Bruns, Searles Earn Player Of The Week Awards

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

For the second straight week, both Dayton’s volleyball and football teams had a player named to their league’s weekly awards.

Lauren Bruns, a junior outside hitter, was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week after she led the Flyers with 4.69 kills per set last week. She recorded a career-high 22 kills in Friday’s win over Northern Illinois, and converted 14 and 15 kills, respectively, in losses to Western Kentucky and Ohio State, who is nationally ranked.

UD Volleyball is now 8-6 on the season and will begin Atlantic 10 play this Friday at Saint Louis.

Christian Searles, a senior cornerback, was named the Pioneer Football League’s Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown Saturday against Duquesne. He also had a 30-yard kickoff return in the game.

Searles is second in the PFL in both average punt return yardage (14.7) and kickoff return yardage (24.8).

The Flyers, now 1-2 on the season, travel to Morehead State this weekend to kick off their PFL schedule. They return home on Sept. 30 to face San Diego.

Photos Courtesy of Christian Cubacub