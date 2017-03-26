Archie Miller Resigns After Six Years At UD

Share this Follow

By: Julia Hall – Online Editor-in-Chief

Archie Miller, after six years serving as the University of Dayton’s head men’s basketball coach, resigned today, March 25. Indiana University made the announcement that they have hired Miller, and UD’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, Neil Sullivan, has confirmed.

“I want to extend our deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to Archie for an incredible run,” said Sullivan. “He is a first-class person and coach and has made incredible contributions to our men’s basketball program, the University and the community. He has made a lasting impact on the student-athletes he has served.”

Miller not only left it all on the court these past six years, but he also has, during his tenure, established a program that is recognized as a respected, top-tiered program nationwide.

University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina said, “Although the University is saddened by Archie’s departure, we are grateful for his tenacity and the support he provided our student-athletes on and off the court.”

Miller’s UD basketball team has become renowned in terms of its NCAA Division I Championship appearances, student athlete graduation success rates, and fan-base support.

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team is one of 19 schools in the country to have made appearances in the last four NCAA Division I Championships.

Additionally, UD has also reported a 100 percent graduation rate for the past six men’s basketball teams, the span of Miller’s time serving as head coach.

NCAA’s “High Five” named Dayton as the as the best traveling fan base in college sports. Red Scare, the student-led athletic pride organization, works as a major component in the rallying of student attendance and spirit.

As Sullivan states, “We will be sad to see him go.”

A national search to fill the position begins immediately.

Photo courtesy of Christian Cubacub – Multimedia Editor