A-10 Releases 2017-18 Men’s Basketball Schedule

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

The Atlantic 10 today announced its 2017-18 men’s basketball conference schedule. Dayton will begin it’s A-10 slate on the road against Duquesne on December 30.

In other ✈️ news…2017-18 Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced

Anthony Grant, in his first season leading UD’s men’s basketball program, will take on another first-year coach in the Dukes’ Keith Dambrot.

The Flyers then come home for two games against St. Bonaventure and UMass Jan. 3 and 6, respectively. George Washington comes to Dayton for the regular season finale on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Other home conference opponents include VCU. Rhode Island, Davidson, Duquesne, Fordham and Saint Louis.

Read more Flyer Sports news

According to a press release from Dayton Athletics, the Flyers will play five games on an ESPN network, seven on CBS Sports Network and four on the NBC Sports Network during the 2017-18 season.

Check out the full schedule on here.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub