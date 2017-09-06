2017-18 Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

The Dayton women’s basketball team released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season Tuesday afternoon.

“From top to bottom this will be great preparation for A-10 play,” said head coach Shauna Green. “With numerous NCAA Tournament teams on our schedule we will be tested early. We believe you have to play the best to be the best.”

The Flyers will face seven non-conference opponents that were ranked in the Top 55 in the RPI at the end of last season.

Dayton will open up the season on Nov. 4 with an exhibition at the newly renovated UD Arena against Findlay at 2 p.m.

UD returns for their legit home opener after the Maine Invitational in Orono, Maine, Nov. 17 to host Morgan State at 7 p.m.

Later that month, the Flyers look to avenge their loss to Quinnipiac last season on Nov. 28 as they head to Connecticut. The Bobcats made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 before falling to eventual National Champions South Carolina.

The non-conference slate wraps-up with the New Orleans Shootout on Dec. 20-21. Dayton takes on South Florida at 8:30 p.m. that Wednesday before taking on Mississippi Valley State at 6 p.m. Thursday. South Florida was 24-9 last year and also made a NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Atlantic 10 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub