2017-18 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

Dayton men’s basketball rolled out its 2017-18 non-conference schedule today, unveiling a slate of 12 games including two on the road and three at a neutral site.

Highlighting the schedule is the addition of two new series, home-and-home matchups against Auburn and Mississippi State. UD will take on Auburn at home on Nov. 29 and will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on Mississippi State Dec. 3. Next season, the sites will be flipped for those matchups.

The Flyers will play the back end of a home-and-home against the St. Mary’s Gaels Dec. 19, when they travel to Moraga, California, for their second-to-last non-conference game of the year. The Gaels defeated the Flyers last year in Dayton and are expected to be ranked in the NCAA’s top 25.

UD will play three games between Nov. 16-19 at the Gildan Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina. The pairings for that tournament are not yet set, but the field includes Auburn, Clemson, Hofstra, Indiana State, Old Dominion, Ohio and Temple in addition to the Flyers.

“I am excited about the schedule,” head coach Anthony Grant said. “I think it is a schedule that will challenge us. You have a variety of styles of play and competitive teams that will be a measuring stick in terms of where we are as a team and where we need to get to.”

Grant’s squad will tip off the season at home Nov. 10 against Ball State.

Additional non-conference games include home matchups against Akron, Tennessee Tech, Penn, Georgia State and Wagner.

You can view the full non-conference schedule online here.