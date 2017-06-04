Bill Maher Uses Racial Epithet During HBO Show

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Late-night comedian and HBO host Bill Maher received backlash for using a racial epithet in an interview Friday night, the New York Times reported.

During his program, “Real Time”, Maher interviewed Senator Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska.

The topic of maturity and how adults in California continue to dress up for Halloween arose.

Sen. Sasse said this did not happen in his state and Maher replied, “I’ve got to get to Nebraska more.”

Sen. Sasse would continue, “You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.”

To which Maher said, “Work in the fields? Senator I’m a house n-gger. No, it’s a joke.”

The slur was not bleeped out when the episode re-aired at midnight.

Several took to Twitter to react:

Racist Bill Maher must be fired and @BenSasse must be held accountable for his endorsement of the n-word — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 3, 2017

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2017

Sen. Sasse regrets his lack of vocal response and posted on his Twitter account Saturday:

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

Photo courtesy dailystormer.com