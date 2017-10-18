Warped Wing Set To Release Flyer Red Lager—Could Soon Be At UD Arena

By: Emma Kapp – Contributing Writer

A local brewery is releasing a new lager with a familiar name.

Warped Wing Brewing Company will unveil the latest addition to its lager-style series, Flyer Red American Lager, at an event Thursday. The beer will be available for sale at retail locations starting Oct. 24, according to WHIO.

Nick Bowman, vice president of sales and marketing and brewery managing partner, said the name is meant to recognize Ohio’s contribution to aviation.

“It’s not a leap to suggest that Ohioans own the sky,” Bowman said. “From the accomplishments of the Wright Brothers, to the Air Force and space program mavericks such as Neil Armstrong and John Glenn, we’re still barely scratching the surface of influence the state has had on aviation. And with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Museum being right here, that puts us at the epicenter of all things airborne.”

Warped Wing will donate a portion of the proceeds from Flyer Red pints, six-packs, posters and merchandise sold at Thursday’s event as part of the “Share a Pint, Make a Difference” program. The money raised goes to Fisher-Nightingale Houses, a local organization dedicated to helping military families when a loved one goes through medical treatment.

Flyer Red could be on tap in UD Arena as soon as this season, but no final confirmation has been received, according to WHIO. Warped Wing sold its Trotwood Lager at basketball games last year.

Warped Wing, founded in 2014, is the region’s top craft brewery, according to the Dayton Business Journal.

