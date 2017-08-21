UD’s Most Diverse Class Moves Into First-Year Dorms
By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor
UD is working its way to becoming a more diverse campus.
More than 2,250 first-year students from 41 states and 16 countries are set to begin classes Wednesday.
“We are excited for this record-breaking class to join our Flyer family,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management. “They chose the University for its strong national reputation as a top-tier Catholic research institution and we look forward to helping them use their education and experience at UD to make a positive impact on the world.”
The class of 2021 set a new record for students from underrepresented populations, according to a university press release.
About 16 percent of the class identifies as students from underrepresented racial and ethnic populations, an increase of 5 percentage points over last year.
The class is currently moving in this weekend, Flyer News was there to snap some shots of their transfer into a new chapter.
Photos Courtesy of Beth Ellery