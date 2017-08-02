UD Named Among ‘Best 382 Colleges’ By Princeton Review

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Princeton Review’s “The Best 382 Colleges” states the University of Dayton is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate education.

Read more Flyer Campus news

The University of Dayton is highlighted as the No. 1 school for ‘Everyone Plays Intramural Sports’ and fourth for ‘Their Students Love These Colleges.’

Only about 15 percent of America’s 2,500 four-year colleges and two colleges outside the U.S. are profiled in the book.

In other ✈️ news…UD Arena Transformation ‘On Schedule’ For This Fall

“We chose the University of Dayton for this book because it offers outstanding academics,” said Robert Franek, Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief and author of “The Best 382 Colleges.”

“Our selections are primarily based on our surveys of administrators at several hundred four-year colleges,” he added. “We also visit dozens of colleges each year and give considerable weight to opinions of our staff and our 24-member National College Counselor Advisory Board. Most importantly, we look at valuable feedback we get from each school’s customers — our surveys of students attending them. We also keep a wide representation of colleges in the book by region, size, selectivity and character.”

In other ✈️ news…UD’s Online Program Ranked Third Nationwide

UD also ranks in the top 20 for happiest students, most engaged in community service, best college dorms, best-run colleges and best campus food.

Photo Courtesy of udayton.edu