This Weekend: What To Know About The Creating Inclusive Communities Conference

By: Emma Kapp – Staff Writer

The 2017 Creating Inclusive Communities Conference aims to start a conversation among students in the Flyer community.

The annual event, held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., brings the campus community together to talk about the importance of diversity and inclusivity at UD, according to its website.

“The Creating Inclusive Communities Conference plays an important role in learning how to build dialogue around issues affecting our immediate communities and beyond,” said senior Brett Slaughenhaupt, a member of the Creating Inclusive Communities group on campus. “Our main goal is to recognize the steps we can take to advocate reform and achieve justice for all.”

This year’s theme, “Let’s Talk! Bringing Students Together One Chat At A Time,” will begin with an introduction to dialogue from the Diversity Peer Educators, followed by opening remarks from President Spina.

The first keynote speaker is Dr. Martha Hurley, director of the criminal justice studies program. Her lecture will explore the issue of private prisons and how they affect the country and Ohio. “Prisons for Profit,” a documentary produced by the ACLU of Ohio will be featured in Hurley’s lecture and a Q&A session will follow the event.

A lunch will be provided after Hurley’s lecture, giving students the opportunity to engage in guided dialogue about the conference so far.

Emily Anstaett and Sarah Ingles, law clerks for the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio (ACLU), will talk about the rights of protestors and free speech, specifically looking at connections through current LGBTQ+ and racial justice movements.

The final presentation of the day will come from Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion, Dr. Lawrence Burnley. He will discuss the effects a non inclusive curriculum has and the importance of engaging in diverse experiences. He will also give tips to students on how to deal with these issues both in and out of the classroom.

The day will be highly engaging, and Slaughenhaupt says he hopes the conference “sparks an interest and starts conversations that can lead to this sort of change.”

Registration is required for this PATH-eligible event. For more information, visit the university’s international page.

