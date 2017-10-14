Students Explore Faith, Family And Their Feminism

By: Julia Bonfiglio – Staff Writer

On Wednesday, the anticipation in VWK was palpable as a multitude of young women and men awaited patiently at dining style tables. The welcoming feeling in the air at the event, “Faith, Family, and My Feminism: What Women’s Human Rights Mean to Me,” was the place setting for a discussion concerning aspects of feminism.

Unconventional to a common event, engulfed by either silence or uncontrolled arguing, this occasion could be described as a true representation of the values of feminism.

The gathering was presided by author and University of Dayton professor, Dr. Natalie Hudson. Hudson is a political scientist and UD alum who specializes in gender and international relations, the politics of human rights, human security, and international law and organization.

In other ✈️ news…FLYER NEWS ✈️ PODCAST | Episode One: Deeper Look Into The Marianists

Read more Flyer Campus news

In other ✈️ news…Opinion: It’s 2017, Not 1492, Christopher Columbus Doesn’t Deserve A Day

The event began with casual small talk between members sitting at each table over a free meal provided by the University. Eventually, Hudson was introduced and the dialogue began.

The topics discussed in Hudson’s presentation correlate perfectly with the title of the event. Important aspects of feminism such as; faith, family and roles men and women play in society were expertly brought up and explained.

“At its core, feminism is about gender equality,” said Hudson in a moment of actualization. The information Hudson shared opened the listener to a wide range of insight and knowledge. She presented thought-provoking questions such as, “How do we empower women, how do we reach real freedom?” She also explored the many definitions and facets of feminism as a non-homogenous concept.

The end of the presentation was met with enthusiastic applause and time for group discussion, along with possible questions and comments. The room was promptly inundated with lively conversation.

As the meeting concluded, and students went their separate ways, with praise and inquiry heard around. This event was a part of the Finding the Divine in Everyday fall series presented campus ministry.

Their next event “From the Field to the University: Finding Purpose, Meaning & God on a University Campus” will be held on Dec. 4, by Dr. Diana Cuy Castellanos. You can RSVP here.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

Photo Courtesy of