Student Share Research Findings At Roesch Symposium

By: Sean Newhouse – Staff Writer

UD students from a wide range of majors presented their research Saturday in KU for the eleventh annual Raymond A. Roesch, S.M. Social Sciences Symposium.

The symposium is named in honor of Fr. Roesch, the sixteenth president of the University.

Undergraduates from disciplines such as political science, psychology and sociology demonstrated work they’ve accomplished over multiple semesters.

In a session titled “Engaging the Dayton Community,” students in Dr. Theo Majka’s urban sociology class discussed volunteer work they’ve done with youth-oriented community organizations, such as Adventure Central, El Puente and the African Christian Community Center.

Junior communication management major Mariel O’Reilly said she learned to be present while serving in her capacity as a volunteer for the African Christian Community Center.

Senior sociology major Emily McAleese and junior human rights and sociology double major Chloe Massie-Costales presented their research on President Donald Trump’s administration’s impact on Dayton’s immigrant and refugee communities.

Though their research is not yet complete, they found immigrants and refugees in Dayton feel positively about community programs. However, they also experience high levels of fear and stress.

For instance, immigrant and refugee students reported increased bullying in school, sometimes reinforced by teachers.

Students in the Public Service Practicum also presented at the symposium. They spoke on their experiences interning for various government departments, including the Ohio Auditor of State, the Ohio Attorney General, the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus and Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s (R – IL) congressional office.

Senior political science major Ann Balke talked about her time interning for the Ohio EPA. Her suggestion to future interns was to understand the world can’t be changed in a day and to get an office with a window.

Junior education major Macey Berkley appreciated the symposium.

“I went to support friends and I actually found it really interesting to hear about everyone’s presentations,” Berkley said. “I would definitely go again.”

A full list of presentations can be found here.

Student and faculty participants also enjoyed a lunch buffet from South of the Border.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub/Director of Digital Media