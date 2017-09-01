Stay In The Know: Upcoming Events For Students, Staff And Alumni

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Here are some upcoming events happening on campus.

Prayers For Peace And Remembering 9/11

UD will offer prayers for peace at the University’s regularly scheduled 12:30 p.m. Mass.

That same morning, the Student Government Association will honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks with 2,977 flags placed in the Kennedy Union field.

Youth Development Leader To Discuss Diversity, Inclusion And Meet With Student Leadership

Dr. Damon Williams, senior vice president and chief education officer for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, will be the guest resident scholar for the University’s inaugural Inclusive Excellence Scholar Residency Sept. 18-19.

Williams, who helps Fortune 500 companies, universities and non-profit organizations with diversity and inclusion strategies, youth engagement and corporate social responsibility, will deliver a free, public lecture at 7 p.m., Sept. 18, in the Kennedy Union ballroom.

He will also meet with University leadership, the University’s diversity and inclusion task force and the student government association, among others.

UD vice president for diversity and inclusion Lawrence Burnley said this discourse is a step toward achieve a more robust approach to diversity.

“Focusing on creating systems that enable all students, faculty staff and administration to thrive and achieve their maximum potential is fundamental to the University’s success,” Burnley said.

Handshake (Hire A Flyer) Career Fair Set To Be Held At RecPlex

Over 175 employers will be searching for potential employees Sept. 18 at the fall career and internship fair at the University of Dayton RecPlex.

The fair stretches from 1 to 5 p.m. and all UD students and alumni are welcome.

Free parking will be available without a pass in U1 Lot near the Marriott. A shuttle will transport people between the lot and RecPlex from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to an annual survey conducted by the career services office, 96 percent of recent UD graduates report being employed, pursuing a graduate degree or participating in a service program within six months of graduation.

