Snapchat Partnering With College Newspapers For Discover Campus Editions

Everybody snaps. Celebrities, social media moguls, and of course college students.

Snapchat is trying to establish themselves even further at universities.

Snap has asked college newspapers to produce local campus editions for its Discover section this fall semester, according to multiple reports.

They reached out to at least a dozen top colleges in the country for the initiative, including Yale and Dartmouth, per sources.

Snap Inc. confirmed this when contacted by Business Insider on Tuesday and said that it had quietly tested campus Discover sections with newspapers from UCLA, Dartmouth, Stanford, and the University of Washington last semester.

This is a unique decision for Snapchat because the Discover section has never been opened up to less established media companies.

It’s also the first time that Snap has decided to show hyper-localized versions of Discover to its users as these upcoming campus editions will only be visible to users on each respective college campus.

According to Business Insider, Snap will monetize its college Discover editions by sharing ad revenue with the school or the student publication.

