Preview For Dec. 8: Christmas On Campus Paired Children With UD Buddies

By: Liz Kyle – News Editor

The most wonderful time on UD’s campus is just around the corner.

The University’s annual Christmas on Campus event begun it’s holiday festivities Wednesday with a pairing event between children in the Dayton area and their UD buddies. This year, 1,100 kids signed up to participate in the event, but the COC committee expects more kids to join in on the fun in the upcoming weeks. All 1,100 kids have been paired up with a UD buddy and approximately 50 UD students remain on the waiting list.

At the kickoff event, the chosen UD buddies wrote a postcard to the kids participating expressing their excitement about meeting them on the day of the event, Dec. 8. Students also received information about general guidelines of the event and COC themed t-shirts were sold.

“Christmas on Campus kickoff is always such a great reminder of the impact UD is able to make on our Dayton community,” said Mallory Schrier, one of the co-coordinators working on the event this year. “So many UD students are eager to sign up and spend their Friday evening with a first or second-grader. It is truly remarkable.”

Eva Schuller, the other co-coordinator of the event agreed with Schreier’s statement, “Students come to sign up with for their buddy without realizing how much of an impact their night together will have for the child.”

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities

Christmas on Campus will continue many of the event’s traditions, including a tree lighting ceremony, reading of the nativity scene story and picture opportunities with Santa. The carnival in the RecPlex and classrooms for student organizations to host festive activities are also being implemented for the event. Plus, the committee is bringing a reindeer, 2 sheep and a zebu to serve in the petting zoo. A new addition is a Christmas-themed photo booth.

To get the Dayton community excited for the event, the committee will be hosting a house decorating contest judged by President Eric Spina and his wife Karen Spina in the student neighborhoods on Nov. 30. Multiple prizes are up for grabs, including a free Dayton to Daytona trip.

There are many opportunities for students to get involved in Christmas on Campus. Interested in being on the waitlist for a buddy, helping proctor busses, or decorating campus? Email coc@udatyon.edu for more information.

Photos Courtesy of COC