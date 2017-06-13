Premiere Health VP Received UD Law Honorary Alumni Award

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Premiere Health Vice President Dale Creech was presented with a University of Dayton Law Honorary Alumni Award Friday. Creech received the award at the annual alumni awards luncheon.

The University of Dayton School of Law presented the Honorable Walter H. Rice Honorary Alumni Award to Creech for his extraordinary commitment to his community, profession and the UD School of Law.

UD law students nominate the winner every year.

Judge Walter H. Rice was in attendance to present the award to Creech, who not only serves as the chief legal officer for Premier Health, but has been an adjunct professor, supporter and mentor to the UD School of Law.

President and CEO of Premiere Health, Mary Boosalis, spoke on the company’s excitement for their vice president.

“Dale has been a trusted member of Premier Health for many years. We’re pleased to see his peers in the community recognize his dedication to his profession and to this region,” Boosalis said. “Dale has provided guidance not only to Premier but as a mentor to our next generation of health care attorneys.”

Photo courtesy of udayton.edu