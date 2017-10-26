How To Nominate A Speaker For The UD 2018-19 Speaker Series

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

The University’s fall Speaker Series begins Thursday with The Minimalists but UD is already looking for future presenters, and they need your help.

Right now, students can nominate scholars, artists, entrepreneurs or whomever they see fit to be a speaker for the 2018-19 Speaker Series.

Nominees should be willing to engage the campus and the community in thought-provoking discussions about critical issues facing our world, according to the university provost website.

In collaboration with campus and community partners, the UD Speaker Series sponsors presenters who:

– have achieved substantial national or international recognition for expertise in their fields of inquiry or artistic expression;

– contribute a diversity of intellectual, cultural, political, and religious perspectives to the series;

– will engage directly with students, faculty, and staff in ways that support learning and living in community.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

The deadline to nominate a speaker is Nov. 20 and submissions can be filled out here.

If you have already invited or plan to bring a speaker to campus and would like to suggest a co-sponsorship with the Speaker Series, please fill out the co-sponsorship form.

Last year the committee received and reviewed nearly 100 nominations from students, faculty and staff; all the speakers in this year’s series were selected from among those nominations, according to the university provost website.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub