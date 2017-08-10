Former Forward Chris Wright Partners With Duck Donuts

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch –Online Editor

Duck Donuts is setting up to open its first Dayton-area location on Brown Street mid-September.

The donut shop that began in North Carolina will have its second Ohio store located not too far from where one of its franchise owners and UD’s all-time great played basketball.

Chris Wright, and another former Ohio athlete, Jeff Graham have signed a deal to become co-franchise owners for Duck Donuts.

“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial mind,” Wright said in a telephone interview with WHIO. “And I’ve always known basketball wasn’t going to define the rest of my life. Ultimately, I intend to be known as a businessman and an entrepreneur.”

The pair and a third business partner are set to open two more locations in the region after the first store gets up and running.

The made-to-order donut shop has a multitude of locations on the east coast with 167 stores nationwide.

Duck Donuts also serves featured donuts, coffee, sandwiches, sundaes, and offers catering.

Flyer News will be there for the grand opening to provide a more descriptive take on one of their maple icing with chopped bacon donuts.

Wright told WHIO he was impressed by the concept, business plan and enthusiastic reception Duck Donuts has received in other markets, and is looking forward to introducing the doughnuts to current UD students and Dayton residents.

“So many people love doughnuts, and in a different way than other food,” Wright said.

Even though he’s venturing out into the business world, Wright is still focused on the court.

While gearing up to play professionally again this year for his 7th season, either in the U.S. or overseas, Wright claims he’s “not going to stop playing until (he) can’t walk.”

“I’ve got a lot of gas left in the tank.”

For updates on the Duck Donuts Brown Street location visit their Facebook page.

