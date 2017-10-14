College Textbook Prices On The Rise: How Will This Affect UD?

By: Claire Schmig – Staff Writer

When deciding what school to attend includes many factors, but the main factor most families consider is the price. With the cost of tuition and the expenses that come with being a full-time student, one of the costs on a steady rise is textbooks.

Colleges around the state have been looking at ways to reduce the costs for students, specifically Wright State. The University has proposed a pilot textbook program that would function as a negotiator to lower textbook prices on behalf of students. The program, to begin in the spring, is predicted to result in $50,000 in savings to students.

Pricey books aren’t a new issue on campuses around the nation, but what does this mean for UD?

In general, the University of Dayton is committed to both transparency and aiding students in any way possible. With UD’s fixed tuition and no hidden fees, students know exactly what the tuition bill will look like for the next four years upon their acceptance. UD goes even further to help offset the additional cost of textbooks that usually adds to a student’s expenses and stress with their textbook scholarship.

The textbook scholarship is awarded in two simple steps to incoming students: to take an official visit of campus and to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). When these two steps are completed, students will see in their Porches account that they are given $4,000 over the course of eight semesters to use on new, used, rented or online textbooks.

The National Center for Education Statistics completed a breakdown of all expected costs at UD for the 2016-2017 school year and indicated that textbooks cost around $1,000 and is not expected to increase the next school year. This is excellent news for nearly all UD students knowing that they can use their textbook scholarship and expect not to pay money out of their own pocket.

Be on the lookout for a future article from Flyer News, further investigating UD’s commitment to adapt while the cost of textbooks are on the rise.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub