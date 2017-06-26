Bill’s Donut Shop is a ‘Reason to Love America’

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Bill’s Donut Shop received national recognition once again this week—actually for the second time this month.

In People’s Magazine’s “100 Reasons to Love America,” Bill’s was selected as one of the 12 doughnut shops nationwide for ‘Reason 41’, doughnuts.

On June 2, the Centerville donut shop was rated the second best shop in the nation, behind Dough in New York City, by businessinsider.com.

These praises are added the long list of accolades the shop has received over the years.

In April 2015, Thrillist.com named the shop one of the “33 Best Donut Shops in America.”

And dating back to April 2013, USA Today named Bill’s one of the “10 Greatest Places to Get Doughnuts” in the U.S.

Bill’s Donut Shop moved from its original downtown Dayton location to Centerville in 1967. In the 1970s, there were several Bill’s locations in the Dayton area, including Vandalia, Kettering and Huber Heights. The shop moved to its current location on in 1979.

Photo Courtesy of anotherfoodcritic.com