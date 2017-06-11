Air Pollution Advisory for Multiple Counties from Saturday to Monday

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

An air pollution advisory has been issued from Saturday to Monday, June 12.

The advisory affects the Greene, Clark, Miami and Montgomery counties, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

With above average temperatures commonly comes elevated air pollution levels. With elevated levels older adults, children, and individuals with any lung complications are at a higher risk to feel unhealthy due to exposure to smog.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission suggests doing the following during heavy air pollution:

– Avoid driving if possible

– Mow your lawn after 6 p.m.

– Refuel you vehicle after 8 p.m. or not at all on those days

– Limit use of small gasoline-powered equipment

For more information about air pollution and prevention you can contact the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission at (937) 223-6323.

Photo Courtesy hercampus.com