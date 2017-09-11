301 Lowes Street Apartments Advancing On Schedule For Fall 2018

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Another face-lift to the University of Dayton’s campus is progressing smoothly this semester.

The Lowes Street Apartments project, while still in its beginning stages, is showing glimpses of its potential size.

The apartment complex is set to be a Caldwell-esc, four-story building in the south side of the neighborhood replacing the already torn down McGinnis Center, according to the University.

Sights of the building’s infrastructure said to add 96 living spaces to campus are visible above the hard hat area.

With another rise in freshman attendance<link>, UD is planning ahead and expanding their campus for the future.

“Student demand for University-owned housing continues to increase due to the high-quality amenities, safety features and service responsiveness we provide,” said Beth Keyes, vice president for facilities and campus operations. “Our goal is to provide University-owned housing for all undergraduates.”

The upperclassmen housing will have two-bedroom, four-person apartments with brand-new appliances, including washers and dryers, solid surface countertops and wood-look ceramic tile, according to the University.

In addition to housing, 301 Lowes Street will feature ground-floor areas for the student services, meetings and a worship space formerly offered in the McGinnis Center.

The construction that began in May 2017 is set to be completed by August 2018, according to Keyes.

Ferguson Construction, Denier Electric Co., Heapy Engineering, Wat Kem Mechanical, Annette Miller Architects and Shell & Meyer Associaties are all contributing to the construction of this project.

Photo Courtesy of Roberto De La Rosa-Finch