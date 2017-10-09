Game Of Thrones Star Poses In UD Sweater
By H. Bree Richards – Contributing Writer
Maisie Williams, the famous actress behind “Game of Thrones’” sword-wielding Stark daughter, flaunted a University of Dayton sweater in her recent photoshoot with a blog called Highsnobiety. The photo quickly went viral, leaving a proud UD campus with many questions.
According to Jenny Haapla, the stylist for the shoot, the sweater is from a brand called Re/Done and is very likely an original Dayton sweater. Re/Done is a luxury brand that specializes in restoration and tailoring.
Haapla was unaware of the sweater’s symbolism, but loved the design in general. She paired it with a Dolce and Gabbana overcoat.
After Williams posted the photo to her Instagram, UD students and alumni flooded it with Dayton pride. Williams edited her caption two hours later to include, “Also, seeing lots of comments about Dayton,” and gave credit to her stylist.
“She is super nice, polite and humble young woman,” Haapla said. “She loved the sweater and all the outfits.”
Photo taken from Williams’ Instagram and denofgeek.com