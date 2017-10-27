Foodie Alton Brown Sampled Grub Through Dayton This Week

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Alton Brown, the Food Network personality from Good Eats and Cutthroat Kitchen, was in Dayton Oct. 24, chomping down on sweets and sipping coffee.

While in town for a show at the Schuster Center, Brown took some Dayton touristy photos and stopped by some local restaurants.

He was spotted Tuesday morning at Press Coffee Bar in Oregon District before later heading to Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville.

Brown also gave a stamp of approval to a sandwich from a recently opened downtown restaurant.

Luke Feerer, the owner of Hannah’s Bar and Restaurant at 121 N. Ludlow St., happened to be handing out samples of his slow roasted pork and beef sandwiches after Brown’s show at the Center when Brown appeared to take photos with fans.

Feerer told dayton.com he never actually thought he’d talk to Brown when he made the short trek across the street from his business to the theater, but that’s exactly what happened.

“He said, ‘’I hope you are not going to ask me to sign your sandwich,’” Feerer said.

Before he knew what was happening, Feerer said Brown was munching on Hannah’s sandwiches.

“He said ‘that’s amazing,’” Feerer said proudly.

Hannah’s Bar specializes in customized sandwiches with either slow roasted beef, slow roasted pork or chicken.

Sandwiches are $8 to $10 and come with chips and a choice of condiments and toppings.

Brown’s show, “Eat Your Science,” contained comedy, talk show antics, and a singing performance, according to the event website. He mixed together a perfect base of science, music and food into two hours of entertainment and even invited an audience member on stage to serve as his assistant.

