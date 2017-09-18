2017 Primetime Emmys Recap And Notable Award Winners

By: Cari Zahn – A&E Editor

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 opened with a politically-charged performance from Stephen Colbert, but was not lacking in light-hearted comedy and a “we’re all in this together” attitude.

Colbert’s snide one-liners had the audience in fits of laughter, including his remark, “Unlike the presidency, the Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote.”

The political action continued to shock the audience as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stepped on stage to speak.

Aside from the comedic hosting, highlights of the award show included:

Donald Glover’s outstanding director and lead actor in a comedy series wins for “Atlanta”

Lena Waithe becoming the first black woman to to win the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series (“Master of None”)

Reed Morano’s directorial win for “Handmaid’s Tail” was made sweeter when the show won for outstanding drama series and Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd both came away with wins.

Julia-Louis Dreyfus set a record for most Emmys won for a single role: her role in “Veep” earned her a sixth Emmy and the show won best comedy series.

Alec Baldwin won for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for, you guessed it, portraying Trump in SNL.

“The Voice” took the Emmy for best reality competition program, beating shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and American Ninja Warrior.

It was a good night for “Big Little Lies” with actors Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman all earning Emmys.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” won outstanding variety talk series

“This Is Us” received some recognition with Sterling K. Brown’s win for outstanding leading actor in a drama series.

The night closed out with showrunner from “The Handmaid’s Tale” Bruce Miller.

“Go home, get to work, we have a lot of things to fight for,” Miller said.

And with that, we dive into another year of television and wait anxiously to see who will be honored at next year’s 70th Emmy Awards.

Photo Courtesy of ew.com